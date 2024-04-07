Nantwich Walking Football Club taking major steps forward

Nantwich Walking Football Club is proving more popular than ever as it nears its 10th year in existence, writes Barbara Barlow.
The club was formed in 2015 by Ray Sheppard, who is chairman, along with five or six older men who wanted to continue playing at an easier pace.
Now the club boasts well over 40 members with games, tournaments and events aplenty throughout the year.
Ray, who comes from an athletics background, understands the value of physical activity and wanted to give something back to the community.
A club spokesperson said: “He was concerned about people in retirement having nothing to do but watch tv and stare out of their sitting room window.
“He was keen to help others, as well as himself, get out into the community and do something that would help keep them physically and mentally fit at what can be a challenging time of life.”
The club has grown significantly and how has a team of volunteers with formal roles for accounts, team development, communications, management of kit, coaches, qualified referees and qualified first aiders.
Sessions are held every Tuesday at the Vagrants sports club in Willaston between 5-6pm.
And the latest challenge is maintaining a balance of players for the two pitches in use.
For those wanting more than a Tuesday session, all male and all female competitive teams from the club are entered into regional festivals, leagues and competitions.
Friendly matches against other nearby teams also feature.
The spokesperson added: “Ray and his volunteer team are constantly striving to make improvements. Every aspect of the club gets reviewed throughout the year.
“Our sponsors, which include the owner of Nantwich Television Centre on Welsh Row, Steve Atkinson, have supported us with the purchase of team kits and other items.”
All adults are welcome to join Tuesday sessions at The Vagrants, no need to book in advance.
The first session is a free taster.
