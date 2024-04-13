Swansway Motor Group agrees franchise partnership with BYD

South Cheshire family-owned car dealer group Swansway Motor Group is to open a new all-electric car dealership in Crewe.

Partnering with Chinese car manufacturer BYD, Swansway will open the new BYD Crewe dealership on May 1 on Beswick Drive.

It will sit alongside Swansway Motor Group’s used car supermarket Motor Match.

Swansway Motor Group Director John Smyth said: “We’re eager to see what this partnership will bring for the Swansway Motor Group name but also our retail and fleet customers.

“Their focus on electric vehicles reflects the changes in the market and as a brand, BYD is making its mark in the UK and we are looking forward to being a part of that expansion.”

The popularity of electric vehicles is rising and BYD’s entrance into the UK market has not gone unmissed.

They entered in early 2023 with the Atto 3, a family SUV, and since then have expanded to include two more models, the Dolphin and the Seal.

All BYD vehicles will be built on the company’s new ePlatform 3.0 chassis, a modular electric platform that allows for front, rear, and four-wheel drive configurations.

Originating as a battery manufacturer in 1995, the company is now using its expertise to develop clever technology.

The brand’s cobalt-free Blade Battery pack has been designed to prioritise safety, durability, and efficiency.