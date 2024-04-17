England Amputee FA juniors at Reaseheath net Mornflake support

England Amputee Football Association juniors have won support from South Cheshire firm Mornflake as they prepare for a major European event this summer.
The youngsters, part of the EAFA based at Reaseheath College in Nantwich, will travel to Belgium to play football and be part of a junior camp community bonded by a love of sport.
Cereal makers Mornflake, well-known for its long-standing sponsorship of Crewe Alexandra Football Club, is helping towards their travel costs.
It has previously supported EAFA’s men’s side with travel to the 2022 World Cup in Turkey and is part of a wider campaign to raise awareness of the sport and opportunities for anyone with an amputation or congenital limb deficiency.
EAFA spokesman Rhys Pountain said: “The European Amputee Football Federation Junior Camp is a flagship project aiming at creating opportunities to play football for children with amputations or limb defects.
“This annual project started in 2016 when the first Junior Camp was organised in Ireland. Eight years on and the EAFA will travel to Blankenberge, Belgium in July to fly the flag for England.
“As a part of the Nobody Offside Project, the camp will bring together over 70 young participants from across Europe creating an environment of inclusivity, passion and sportsmanship.”
EAFA provides amputees and people with congenital limb deficiencies and restricted use of limbs with the opportunity to play football locally, nationally and internationally.
It has one of the largest junior programmes in Europe with more than 130 children who come from all over England to train in Nantwich.
The charity relies on sponsorship and donations however and was on TV recently appealing for cash help as its men’s national team head towards the European Championships in Evian, France in June.
Wistaston mum Rebecca Swire, whose son Archie, 11, is an EAFA junior, said: “We are so grateful to Mornflake for recognising that football is for everyone and plays a much bigger role in society than just a sport.
“At EAFA it’s like another family and when events like this summer’s international junior camp are held, that family spreads even wider.
“Each of these children have their own story and as a parent, it means everything to watch your child grow and mature amongst a community that offers such great opportunities.”
Mornflake welcomed EAFA juniors to a presentation at its mill on Gresty Road in Crewe.
The family-owned company is behind many sporting organisations and initiatives that encourage a good diet and exercise for physical and mental health.
Managing director James Lea said: “It was a privilege to welcome the EAFA juniors to our mill. These young people have shown bravery beyond their years.
“Their fortitude and support for one another is inspiring and we are happy to help towards their travel to Belgium.”
To support the England Amputee Football Association go to https://gofund.me/ccf726b4
