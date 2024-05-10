New Mayor of Nantwich takes robes at council meeting

The new Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock took the robes and chain at a town council meeting last night (May 9).

Cllr Bostock takes over the role for 2024-25 from Cllr Steph Wedgwood.

Cllr Wedgwood presented cheques to a number of local causes after a year of fundraising during her year as Mayor.

In total, Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity, Nantwich Foodbank and Cheshire Dogs Home all received £2,284.

And also £742 raised from the Tree of Light was donated to Rev Mark Hart from St Mary’s Church.

Cllr Wedgwood, a former Malbank School student who works at Leighton Hospital, said: “The last 12 months have been an incredible journey.

“I’ve attended many events and I have reflected on the countless individuals who supported me.

“To the residents of our town, the many volunteers and organisations, I say ‘thank you’ for your unwavering support of Nantwich.

“And to my fellow councillors, thank you for your commitment, support and collaboration.

“To my family and friends for your love and guidance, and lastly to the town council staff and officers, who go above and beyond.

“Without you, we would not have this beautiful market town we live in.

“I’m filled with gratitude to have the opportunity to be Mayor. For a young girl who went to Malbank, it’s been an honour and a privilege.”

Cllr Arthur Moran led a vote of thanks for the outgoing Mayor, praising her “tremendous effort” in attending so many events while still working full-time in the NHS.

New Mayor Cllr Stuart Bostock has named three causes – North West Air Ambulance, Cheshire Roses Group and Pawprints for Freedom – as his charities for the year.

His wife Kathleen will act as the Mayor’s Consort for his year in office.

Cllr Bostock added: “I feel very privileged to hold this position in the town I was born in and lived in all my life, and I look forward to supporting the local community throughout the year ahead.”

Cllr Mary Slinn was elected as deputy mayor after being nominated by Cllr Peter Groves for making “a significant contribution to the council”.