Police appeal to trace South Cheshire man missing for 10 days

in Human Interest / Incident / News May 25, 2024
Jason Holbrook - missing man

Police are appealing for help to find a South Cheshire man with links to Nantwich who has been missing for 10 days.

Jason Holbrook, originally from Crewe, has not been seen since 2pm on Wednesday May 15.

Holbrook, who was last seen in the Station Road area of Sandbach, is 45 years old, white, 5ft 10in tall, with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Inspector Hayley Royall, from Cheshire Police, said: “It has now been 10 days since Jason was last seen and since anyone has heard from him – we are becoming increasingly worried and are concerned for his wellbeing.

“Jason is known to have links to the Crewe, Nantwich and Congleton areas and I would urge anyone who thinks that they may have seen him since he went missing, or knows where he may be now, to get in touch.

“The same goes for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of him since he disappeared.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Jason to ask him to please get in touch so we know that you’re okay.”

Anyone with information should visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or 101, quoting IML-1824945.

