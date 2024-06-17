Nantwich driver training boss strikes new partnership

A Nantwich driver training specialist has launched a new business partnership to boost the logistics and transport sectors.

The Dulson Training Business Partnership Program will job-match highly skilled individuals with the needs of companies.

It aims to help firms streamline recruitment and provide access to specialist training resources.

Another advantage for business partners is priority access to funded training when it becomes available.

Dulson Training, with a base in Nantwich, benefits from Government funding that supports a number of its courses.

Steve Dulson, managing director of Dulson Training, said businesses open to the prospect of taking on new passes on completion of this training are being invited to sign up.

He said: “We are really excited to launch our new business partnership and have already received a high level of interest.

“It is something we have been working on for a while and are now delighted to make it public.

“It has so many potential benefits for businesses, people looking at working as drivers and companies wanting to upskill their existing workforce.

“The partnership is an excellent opportunity for businesses to address the unique opportunities and challenges that exist within the transport and logistics industries – a totally new initiative which we will be expanding in the future with the goal of Dulson Training being the first port of call when considering training options.

“It provides businesses with access to our highly-skilled team of trainers and a job-matching service delivering tailored training to fill vacancies with qualified talent or the opportunity to upskill existing staff to meet business needs.

“The program also provides the reassurance that comes with our comprehensive driver assessments, ensuring candidates always meet the highest standards.

“Another big plus of this unique business partnership is that our partners will enjoy priority access to funded training when it becomes available.

“We currently have Government funding for ADR, HGV and Driver CPC available and being our business partner will ensure that you will be the first to know when funding becomes available to support your particular training needs.

“Partnering Dulson Training also provides exclusive discounts on our training services and offers a priority booking system – reducing waiting times.”

Mr Dulson said the partnership program is open to any business working in the transport or logistics sectors, companies of all sizes looking to recruit new talent or upskill their existing team.

“The Dulson Training Business Partnership Program is yet another way that we are helping businesses fill their recruitment needs while also assisting to meet the overall employee shortfall within the logistics and transport industries – vitally important sectors that are helping to keep the country operating efficiently,” said Mr Dulson.

“Becoming a partner is very easy, give us a call or contact us through our website and we will set up an initial consultation where we will establish your business needs and how best we can help you.”

Dulson Training has sites in Nantwich, Wrexham, Shrewsbury, Telford, Ludlow and a satellite centre in Wolverhampton.

Its services include lorry and bus licence acquisition and driver assessments, Driver CPC, Forklift, First Aid, ADR and Fleet Training across all regions.