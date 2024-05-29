Labour kick off election campaign in Crewe and Nantwich

Labour kicked off its election campaign in Crewe and Nantwich by wheeling in one of the big guns as it fights to snatch back the seat from the Conservatives, writes Belinda Ryan.

Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry was in Crewe yesterday (Tuesday) to support local parliamentary candidate Connor Naismith, who is hoping to overturn a Conservative majority of 8,508.

And she wasted no time in stressing how important it is for people to use their vote in the constituency which is number 60 on Labour’s target list.

She said: “There are too many people these days who believe there is no difference in politics, who believe that everybody is the same, that it can only be this way.

“It does not have to be this way.

“There is another way, there is the Labour way but we’re only going to get that if people actually vote.”

Ms Thornberry told party members that under the Conservatives there had been “14 years of achieving nothing”.

“Is anybody richer? Is anybody doing better. Is anybody happier? Have any of our public services got any better? Has there been any infrastructure? Hello – what happened to HS2?

“They spent £16bn of your money not getting to Crewe – not getting anywhere. Imagine what that money could have been spent on.”

When asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service what Labour could do for Crewe following the scrapping of HS2, Ms Thornberry said: “First of all we need to do a proper review of what’s happened.”

She said the land earmarked for HS2 had since been sold back.

“I think one of the most important things we need to be doing, is connecting up the north across, as opposed to just with the south,” she said.

When asked what a Labour government would do to deal with the funding of social care, which is having a massive impact on council finances across the country, including Cheshire East, Ms Thornberry said Labour first had to implement its plans to grow the economy.

“It’s only when the economy grows, in the end will we able to deal with deeply entrenched issues such as the chronic underfunding of social care,” she said.

“We know social care and the health service are completely hand in hand.

“If you don’t have a decent care service, it’s almost impossible to get the NHS back on its feet.

“We know that, but the problem is going to be the scarcity of money and we’re not making any promises we can’t afford.

“But with a new government, we can get our economy going again and from the profits from that we will be able to pay for public services and make the changes we need to make.”

Connor Naismith, who represents Crewe West on Cheshire East Council, told the gathering: “The Tories have let Crewe and Nantwich down.

“Levelling up is a shambles, it is non-existent and you only have to look across Crewe and Nantwich to see that fact.”

He said he was driven by his concern for his young daughter’s future and for the futures of generations across Crewe and Nantwich “who deserve the opportunity to be able to buy their own home, to be able to get to see a GP or a dentist when they need one, to be able to feel safe in their community, to be able to get a quality education in a state school that is not crumbling to pieces around them”.

He said it is time for change and time to “bring the 14 years of failure, chaos and decline to an end once and for all”.

Other candidates who have so far announced they intend standing in Crewe and Nantwich are Te Ata Brown (Green Party), Ben Fletcher (Con), Phil Lane (Workers Party of Britain), Brian Silvester (Crewe & Nantwich First), Matthew Theobold (Lib Dem) Matthew Wood (Reform UK).