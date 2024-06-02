Comedian Jack Dee set for Crewe Lyceum show on UK tour

Top comedian Jack Dee is to play live at Crewe Lyceum as part of his UK tour of smaller venues next year.

The “Jack Dee: Small World” tour Jack Dee will start in September through to the end 2025.

And he is due to arrive in South Cheshire and perform at the Lyceum on October 28 2025.

Dee is established as one of Britain’s biggest and best-loved comedians over the last four decades with his dry humour and deadpan delivery.

Culture wars, the environment, British foreign policy and social justice are just a few of the topics he spectacularly fails to address (or even mention for that matter) in his new show.

Instead, he doubles down on his fascination with the meaningless small things of life like Zoom protocol, what’s new in the world of radiators and the worst careers advice office in the world.

Dee will guide you through his varied life and career with his customary charm and well-known gift for talking absolute rubbish on any given subject.

He is a regular on BBC Radio 4 as chairman of the iconic “antidote to panel games” I’M SORRY I HAVEN’T A CLUE and regularly tours the country with a live stage version of the BBC hit show.

He also co-hosts the hit podcast Oh My Dog! with fellow comedian Seann Walsh where they interview well-known dog owners about their canine antics.

Dee is also well-known for co-writing and starring in two of his own sitcoms – four series of Lead Balloon for BBC Two and two series of the hit ITV show Bad Move.

He is the author of bestselling autobiography “Thanks for Nothing” and the agony uncle book “What Is Your Problem?” which was published in 2021.

Jack is also a regular host of Have I Got News For You (BBC One) and other recent TV credits include presenting Very Nearly An Armful, a documentary about Tony Hancock’s life (Gold), QI (BBC One), Jack Dee’s HelpDesk (BBC Two), The Apprentice: You’re Fired (BBC Two) and starring as Geoff in three series of the hit BBC series JOSH (BBC Three).

For ticket and other information visit https://jackdeecomedy.com/

(Pic by Aemen Sukkar at Jiksaw)