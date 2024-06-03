Acton church charity concert raises money for Mary’s Meals

A charity concert at St Mary’s Church in Acton has helped raise vital funds for the ‘Mary’s Meals’ charity, writes Jonathan White.

The concert featured Mary’s Meals musicians – Caroline Morris, Jane Alcock, John Rowell, Tracey-Anne Green, Elfin Bow – who performed a mix of classical baroque music and folk songs.

Caroline Morris studied saxophone with Kyle Horch and the late Stephen Trier at ‘The Royal College of Music’ in London.

She is a local performer, teacher and accompanist, based in Wrexham.

She is also Deputy Musical Director for the mixed voice choir, Cantorion Rhos.

Jane Alcock studies saxophone with Caroline and has also studied clarinet with Jeremy Shaw in Nottingham. John Rowell in his youth John played acoustic guitar.

In 1983 he started playing bass guitar to join a local band.

Since then he has played with numerous bands around Southern England, and has played bass on several CD recordings for other musicians.

Elfin Bow is a multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter.

The evening raised £1,856 for Mary’s Meals, a charity serving life-changing school meals to some of the world’s poorest children.

The money will help to feed 93 children in education for a year.

A representative from St Mary’s Acton said: “We are grateful to the musicians who gave their time and talents so generously for such a worthy cause”.

Future events at St Mary’s Church, Acton:

-‘Tea at the Tower’ community café – run by church volunteers and takes place EVERY Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm) throughout the year. Hot drinks and cakes are available. Donations are gratefully received.

-‘Tea at the Tower’ guided monthly walks. The pace of the walk is relaxed with a number of stiles to be negotiated along the route. Stout outdoor shoes or walking shoes/boots are recommended. Ample car parking is available in the Acton village car park. All are welcome, including dogs on leads. Donations are gratefully received. All walks start from St Mary’s Church, Acton at 1pm (please meet for 12.45pm at the Church), and for those who wish to indulge in cake and a drink, walkers will be back in time to visit the Acton Church ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café. The future dates for the walks are Sunday 9th June and Sunday 7th July.