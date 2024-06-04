Nominations open for Nantwich Food Awards 2024

Nominations for the 2024 Nantwich Food Awards categories are now open.

The awards give the public a chance to nominate and vote for their favourite eateries, bars and producers that demonstrate the range of food and drink offered in Nantwich and surrounding area.

Nantwich Food Awards organiser Karen Young said: “We locals know that Nantwich and the surrounding area are wonderful places for food and drink, so the awards recognise the quality of businesses and their importance to the local economy.

“This year we have added a new category – The Taste of Nantwich award – to celebrate individuals or businesses who champion the use of local produce.

“Now it’s over to the public to nominate their favourites!”

The EIGHT Nantwich Food Award categories for 2024 are:

Best Restaurant

Best Pub with Food

Best Café/Coffee Shop

Bar Stars

Best Newcomer (in the last 24 months)

Best Take Away

Best Producer/Retailer

The Taste of Nantwich Award

Customers and businesses can nominate on the Nantwich Food Festival website from now until June 18 and voting will begin the next day.

KBA The Financial Planning Company, headline sponsor for the Nantwich Food Awards, are lending their support for the second year.

Sarah Hogan, company director and chartered financial planner, said: “KBA is proud to support this amazing event which recognises excellence in the local hospitality sector, events like this are even more important after all the challenges the hospitality sector has had over the last few years.

“On a personal level, my sister owns her own business as a private chef so sponsoring an event like this means even more.

“My team and I plan to nominate our own favourites and we are all thoroughly looking forward to the fabulous gala evening in October, when the awards are presented, to meeting and congratulating the winners as well as no doubt spending some time visiting these restaurants with the team in the future.”

Nominations for the Food Awards can include businesses in a 10-mile radius of Nantwich.

Voting is open from June 19 to September 1 for those businesses nominated, and votes can only then be cast for those on the nominations shortlist.

The winners will be announced at the Nantwich Food Awards ceremony at the Nantwich Civic Hall on Friday October 11.

Anyone who votes for the winner in any of the categories will be entered into a draw to win £40 to spend in the winning establishment.

To nominate and vote, and for further information about this year’s Nantwich Food Festival and the Nantwich Food Awards, visit the Nantwich Food Festival website.