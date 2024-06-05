80th anniversary of D-Day – how Nantwich will mark the event

Nantwich will mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy “D-Day” landings with a day of events tomorrow (Thursday June 6).

D-Day – codenamed Operation Overlord – saw the largest seaborne invasion in history on Tuesday, 6 June 1944.

For many, the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II changed the course of the conflict and history.

Nantwich Town Square will host a series of events throughout tomorrow, including a beacon lighting, a symbol of remembrance for the heroes who fought and the lives lost.

Attendees will have a chance to pay their respects and reflect on the significance of D-Day.

Commemorative events will begin on Nantwich Town Square at 8am with a Proclamation by Town Crier Devlin Hobson.

At 11am, there will be a D-Day Heroes Reading by Cadets and then 11.10am will see wreath Laying at the war memorial.

Between 1.30pm and 4.30pm a Church Peel will take place as St Mary’s Church bells will ring out to mark the anniversary.

Also starting around 2pm there will be an Artisan Market, organised by JDL mini markets.

And then at 4.30pm, a D-Day Heroes Reading will be performed by town councillor Peter Groves

Between 4.40pm and 7.20pm, there will be “Music Through The Decades” by members of The Cat Radio.

At 7.25pm, a D-Day Celebration Reading will take place by Mayor of Nantwich, Cllr Stuart Bostock, followed by a further D-Day Heroes Reading by local Cadets.

Then at 7.45pm, a Chanson d’automne Reading will be performed by Cllr Loic Charbonneau, followed by an Autumn Song Reading by Cllr Arthur Moran.

At 8pm, a proclamation from Town Crier Devlin Hobson will be followed by a musical performance by the Cheshire Police Band.

At 8.55pm, there will be a Reading, Reverend Dr Mark Hart of St Mary’s Church, followed by General Eisenhower’s D-day Speech read by chair of Royal British Legion Nantwich branch, Phil Reade.

Then at 9.15pm, the Lighting of the Beacon will take place and there will be a Tribute Reading by Deputy Mayor of Nantwich, Cllr Mary Slinn.

Between 9.25 and 9.50pm, Cheshire Police Band will perform and ending on “God Save The King”.

(Images by Jonathan White)