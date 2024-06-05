Nantwich CC flying start halted with loss at Chester Boughton Hall

Nantwich Cricket Club’s flying start to the Cheshire County League season came to a shuddering halt at old rivals Chester Boughton Hall.

After kicking off their ECB Premier League campaign with five wins on the spin, the Dabbers went down to a crushing eight-wicket defeat at Chester.

After choosing to bat, Ray Doyle’s side were reduced to 35-6 and only late resistance from Jason Foulkes (22), Oliver Griffiths (18) and Jimmy Warrington (15) helped Nantwich muster up a total of 119 all out.

Former Nantwich bowler George McCormick took five wickets for the home side, who were always coasting in reply, taking 24 overs to reach their target.

Chester’s win took them to second place in the table while Nantwich dropped to third, but the first team quickly returned to form with a Cheshire Cup win at Whitehouse Lane the following day.

Stockport Georgians CC were the visitors and chose to bat after winning the toss.

At 143-5, they looked in reasonable shape but Foulkes (4-40) and Mitchell Spencer (3-26) combined to bowl Stockport out for 178.

Despite losing Ben Wright early, Nantwich were always in control of the run chase with Ali Chughtai (73no) and Luke Robinson (73) putting on 138 for the second wicket.

The Dabbers coasted over the line and booked a quarter-final place with seven wickets and 15.5 overs to spare.

The first team is in action at Whitehouse Lane this Saturday when Grappenhall CC are the visitors for a midday start. All spectators are welcome.

Nantwich seconds, meanwhile, continued their good form with a six-wicket home win over Didsbury.

Ben Wright and Sam Cork took three wickets apiece as Didsbury made 202-9 from their 50 overs after being put into bat.

Wright (70no) and Owen Silvester then (34) led the Dabbers’ response as they eased to a six-wicket win with more than four overs to spare.

There were also useful contributions from Philip Marsh (28), Jackson Bentley (15) and Cork (35no).

Nantwich thirds, though, suffered defeat at Wood Lane CC, with only Luke Cosford (37) getting into top gear as the Dabbers struggled to 109-8 from 40 overs after being out into bat.

Wood Lane got home with four wickets and six overs to spare.

After choosing to bat and being bowled out for 137 at Brooklands CC – Jack Jarvis making 32 and Karl Prince 23 – the Sunday thirds also lost as the home side cruised home with eight wickets in hand.

But there was an equally emphatic win for Nantwich Women’s 1st XI, who continued their unbeaten start to the season at Appleton CC.

After being put into bat, captain Morganne Prince led by example with a fine 38.

An unbroken partnership of 37 between Sophie Winward (17no) and Nicola Deane (14no) took Nantwich to 142-5 from their 40 overs.

Grace Michell was then the pick of the Nantwich bowlers, taking 4-9 from six overs as Appleton were bowled out for 61.