Visitors enjoy rides at Peacock Railway in Willaston

Dozens of families enjoyed the latest ‘Public Running Day’ at The Peacock Railway in Willaston, writes Jonathan White.

The rides were organised by the members of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society.

They took place on their premises behind The Peacock Inn, on Crewe Road.

Miniature-gauge steam and battery electric (diesel body) train rides were available on the 5-inch railway track which is almost a quarter of a mile in length.

Visitors each paid £1 for two laps of the track with extra donations welcome.

Drinks and cakes were available to buy inside the clubhouse with outdoor seating and views across the railway track.

The Peacock Railway will also be running trains, from 12pm, for the general public this year on: Sunday 16th June (charity day for St Luke’s Hospice), Sunday 7th July, Sunday 21st July (Steam & Vintage Rally, 11am-5pm), Sunday 4th August, Sunday 1st September, Sunday 8th September (charity day for Crewe RSPCA in conjunction with The Peacock Inn), and Sunday 6th October. More dates could be added.

Ken Grubb, from The Peacock Railway, said: “The railway is proud of our achievements being able to offer these rides to the public, which I know they all enjoy.

“We are adding to the experience by building a Gauge 1 railway for the public to view and watch scale steam and radio-controlled locomotives pulling scale trains.

“We hope to complete this project later this year. This has taken over 2 years so far.

“We look forward to anyone wanting to join the club and help us expand our facilities.

“By joining, you have the opportunity to learn to drive our electric locos and could go on to drive the steam locos.”

For further information on the The Peacock Railway visit here

You can also visit http://southcheshiremes.co.uk/ or email [email protected]