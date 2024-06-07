Nantwich commemorates the 80th anniversary of D-Day

A beacon was lit in Nantwich at the end of a day of commemoration as thousands in the town marked the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The lighting of the beacon was preceded by several events throughout the day on Nantwich town square.

These included Proclamations by the Town Crier Devlin Hobson, D-Day Heroes Readings by local Cadets, Wreath Laying at the war memorial, and St Mary’s Nantwich peal of the church bells.

There were also D-Day Heroes and Celebration Readings by Councillor Peter Groves, Music Through The Decades on The Cat community radio stage, Chanson d’automne Reading by Councillor Loic Charbonneau, and an Autumn Song Reading by Councillor Arthur Moran.

Cheshire Police Band, with Band Leader Paul Andrews, performed in the square and there was a Reading by Reverend Dr Mark Hart of St Mary’s Nantwich, as well as a General Eisenhower’s D-day Speech by Phil Reade, Royal British Legion Nantwich branch.

The beacon lighting was followed by The Tribute Reading by Deputy Mayor of Nantwich Town Council, Councillor Mary Slinn, and a Cheshire Police Band performance, ending with God Save The King.

Beacons of light were also lit across the UK and on the shorelines of the five beaches in Normandy where the landings took place.

The D-Day landings of 6th June 1944 was the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Along with the associated airborne operations, it marked the beginning of the liberation of France and western Europe.

(Words and pictures courtesy of Jonathan White)