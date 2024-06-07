Nantwich commemorates the 80th anniversary of D-Day

6 hours ago
June 7, 2024
D-Day 80 beacon is lit (1)

A beacon was lit in Nantwich at the end of a day of commemoration as thousands in the town marked the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The lighting of the beacon was preceded by several events throughout the day on Nantwich town square.

These included Proclamations by the Town Crier Devlin Hobson, D-Day Heroes Readings by local Cadets, Wreath Laying at the war memorial, and St Mary’s Nantwich peal of the church bells.

There were also D-Day Heroes and Celebration Readings by Councillor Peter Groves, Music Through The Decades on The Cat community radio stage, Chanson d’automne Reading by Councillor Loic Charbonneau, and an Autumn Song Reading by Councillor Arthur Moran.

Spectators watch the Cheshire Police Band after the D-Day 80 beacon is lit (1)
Spectators watch the Cheshire Police Band after the D-Day 80 beacon is lit

Cheshire Police Band, with Band Leader Paul Andrews, performed in the square and there was a Reading by Reverend Dr Mark Hart of St Mary’s Nantwich, as well as a General Eisenhower’s D-day Speech by Phil Reade, Royal British Legion Nantwich branch.

The beacon lighting was followed by The Tribute Reading by Deputy Mayor of Nantwich Town Council, Councillor Mary Slinn, and a Cheshire Police Band performance, ending with God Save The King.

Beacons of light were also lit across the UK and on the shorelines of the five beaches in Normandy where the landings took place.

The D-Day landings of 6th June 1944 was the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Along with the associated airborne operations, it marked the beginning of the liberation of France and western Europe.

(Words and pictures courtesy of Jonathan White)

Cheshire Police Band perform on the town square (1) (1)

Cornet players from Cheshire Police Band perform The Last Post (1)

Spectators watch the D-Day 80 beacon (right) being lit (1) (1)

Phil Reade from Royal British Legion reads General Eisenhower’s D-Day Speech (1)
Phil Reade from Royal British Legion reads General Eisenhower’s D-Day Speech
Aerial view of Nantwich's D-Day 80th anniversary service (1) (1)
Aerial view of Nantwich’s D-Day 80th anniversary service
One Comment

  1. SF says:
    June 7, 2024 at 8:56 am

    Great evening the Police band awesome, speeches excellent, audience super good. Disappointing that the artisan market was not marketed more effectively and should have had a more central location, most local retailers, most decided not to open and many made little effort to celebrate D Day.. All that aside this of us who attended were entertained and joined in on the celebrations for those who gave their lives for all of us who are here today

    Reply

