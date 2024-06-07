Nantwich Players present “When We Are Married” by J.B. Priestley

Nantwich Players have unveiled their latest production, “When We Are Married”, a timeless comedy by J.B. Priestley.

Directed by Jerry Park, the play will run from June 28 to July 6 at the Nantwich Players Theatre on Love Lane.

Set in the quaint town of Cleckleywyke, this play offers a glimpse into the lives of three couples celebrating their joint twenty-fifth wedding anniversary.

Director Jerry Park said: “’When We Are Married’ is a well-loved play, regularly revived in amateur and professional productions.

“It has a bit of everything – comedy, farce, period setting in Edwardian Yorkshire, and some sharp reflections on long-term friendships and marriages.

“The dialogue and characterisations are as fresh as when they were written.”

Cast

Ruby Birtle – Sophie Studzinska

Gerald Forbes – Huw Street-Smith

Mrs. Northrop – Linda Evans

Nancy Holmes – Matilda Lewis-Morgan

Fred Dyson – Chris Langston

Henry Ormonroyd – Richard Sadler

Alderman Joseph Helliwell – Simon Porter

Maria Helliwell – Jo Pennell

Councillor Albert Parker – Andrew Jackson

Herbert Soppitt – Robert Russell

Clara Soppitt – Trisha McCarthy

Annie Parker – Marianne Hill

Lottie Grady – Avril Jones

Rev. Clement Mercer – Tony Webb

Tickets for “When We Are Married” are priced at just £10 and available online at www.nantwichplayers.com or call 01270 600727.

Performances for this production will begin at 7.45pm.