TV presenter Jenny Ryan unveiled as Crewe Lyceum panto star

Crewe Lyceum have unveiled TV presenter Jenny Ryan as their new star for this year’s Christmas Panto.

The professional quizzer, presenter and general knowledge ace will join the cast of “Beauty and the Beast” as The Enchantress from December 13 to January 5.

In 2015 Jenny joined the team of Chasers on ITV’s award-winning teatime hit The Chase, now in its 15th series.

Nicknamed ‘The Vixen’ and ‘The Bolton Brainiac’ by host Bradley Walsh, she intimidates millions over their oven chips on a daily basis.

Jenny can also be seen as The Vixen in the prime time spin-off series Beat the Chasers for ITV1.

She is a regular guest on Fighting Talk on BBC Radio 5 Live and Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4 and has appeared on numerous other favourites including Would I Lie to You?, Celebrity MasterChef, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Blankety Blank and Celebrity Catchphrase.

Jenny and her fellow Chasers were winners of BBC1’s Let’s Sing & Dance for Comic Relief performing a medley from The Wizard of Oz.

In 2019 Jenny showed off her vocal ability as she made it to the final of The X Factor: Celebrity.

She said: “I am thrilled to be doing panto at the Lyceum this Christmas.

“It will be my first time in Crewe but I have heard from friends how lovely the theatre is and I can’t wait to start casting some magic there in December.”

Jenny joins favourites Malcolm Lord and Ste Johnson in Beauty and the Beast which will also feature local youngsters selected by open audition this summer, and additional casting to be announced.

Beauty and the Beast is presented by the award winning Imagine Theatre.

Lyceum Theatre Director Graham McKnight said: “We are so excited to have Jenny with us here in Crewe to star in Cheshire’s favourite family pantomime.

“As well as being a familiar face to us all from her many television appearances, Jenny is a phenomenal on-stage talent that will give our audiences an unforgettable panto experience for this year’s production of Beauty and the Beast.

“We look forward to welcoming her to the iconic Lyceum Theatre in December.”

Tickets are on sale now at crewelyceum.co.uk or visit imaginetheatre.co.uk