Police hunt attacker after serious assault in Nantwich

A man suffered serious head injuries after being attacked in the street in Nantwich town centre.

Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage after the incident which happened in the early hours of this morning (Sunday June 9).

The assault happened at the junction of Swine Market/High Street and Waterlode in Nantwich.

The victim, a 31-year-old man from Oldham, was punched in the face by an unknown man, causing him to fall to the floor and suffer serious head injuries.

The victim remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Inquiries are ongoing and detectives are urging anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything that may aid their investigation to get in touch.

They also want to speak to anyone who believes they may know the identity of the offender or has CCTV or dashcam footage of him.

Detective Sergeant Kate Palin said: “The victim in this case sustained serious injuries and we are committed to doing all that we can to identify the person responsible.

“I would like to reassure residents that this appears to be an isolated incident and we are determined to establish the identity of the man responsible for the assault.

“As part of our enquiries we want to hear from anyone who was in the area that night and believes they may have seen something relevant to our investigation.

“I’d urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to contact us on 101, or at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, quoting IML 1843118.”

Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

(Pic by Google Maps)