Nantwich firm Direct Access opens new London and Dublin base

Nantwich company Direct Access has marked its 20-year anniversary by opening two new studios.

The international award-winning accessibility and inclusion consultancy have unveiled new studios in London and Dublin.

Established in July 2004, the firm now has 19 staff, the majority who have a disability, and carries out architectural design reviews of new builds and accessibility audits of established premises.

The aim is to help building owners identify ways of improving access for disabled people.

The London studio based at the Old Town Hall, a Grade II historic listed building in the prominent

town of Bromley, will work closely with Direct Access’ transport clients serving London.

These include train stations across the city, museums and heritage sites across London and South East including the Horniman’s £9m Nature + Love re-development and on the Connected Canterbury programme.

The Dublin studio on Camden Street Lower, in the heart of Dublin’s St Kevin’s district provides

access consultancy services across the island of Ireland and in mainland Europe.

The Direct Access team are currently working on contracts and development opportunities for Direct Access’ range of architectural services.

“Next month marks 20 years of Direct Access,” said profoundly deaf Steven Mifsud MBE,

Direct Access’ founder (pictured).

“We are expanding our knowledge-driven approach from our headquarters in Nantwich to better serve clients in both London and Ireland with local teams of disabled people working on multiple accessibility projects.

“Direct Access’s expansion into Dublin, is a strategic decision driven by a series of significant

project wins across Ireland.

“This practice enables us to better serve our clients and places us closer to a major new development we are currently servicing in the city.

“The new location facilitates seamless collaboration with local partners and provides convenient access to ongoing projects in the region.”