Gymnasts from a popular South Cheshire club have received a cash boost as they train to represent their country at the European Championships.

Youngsters from LS Gymnastics Crewe Academy (LSGCA), based at the Apollo Buckingham Health Science campus, received support from breakfast firm Mornflake as part of its mission to encourage grass roots sport across Cheshire.

And it was double joy for the club after hearing 14 talented members had been selected to represent Great Britain at the TeamGym European Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan this autumn.

LSGCA Director Naomi Bostock, 24, one of the 14 selected, said: “To hear our youngsters will represent Great Britain, and to then receive support from Mornflake, has made our summer.

“It was especially nice coming from a Crewe company and a name we all know. It’s encouraged all our gymnasts to train hard and aim high.”

The family-run club, founded in 2016, draws youngsters of all abilities from across South Cheshire and has a membership of 1,000.

Classes include Baby Bouncers and Pre-School for tots to explore and move to music as well as recreational sessions for older children and Development Path training for gymnasts competing at British and European level.

Organisers reached out to Mornflake in Crewe to help with competition costs for TeamGym European Championships in October.

Naomi added: “Acquiring sponsorship for TeamGym is extremely challenging as it is not recognised as an Olympic sport and official routes are extremely difficult to access. So we are especially grateful to Mornflake.

“This will be an amazing life opportunity for these gymnasts who are aged 13 to 24 years and have dedicated their lives to train up to this level. A moment they will look back on and treasure for life.”

Youngsters will demonstrate their high-flying TeamGym skills at trampette, tumble, vault and floor – all involve acrobatic moves that have taken years to learn.

Mornflake managing director James Lea said: “It takes bravery and discipline to master these techniques.

“All credit to the club for getting through to the European Championships where they will fly the flag for their country, but also their home town Crewe.

“We are all about encouraging sport for health and wellbeing, but also for the camaraderie and social aspects of being part of a team. We were happy to help them on their way to Azerbaijan.”

Mornflake, long-standing sponsor of Crewe Alexandra FC, is a keen supporter of community sport including children’s football and triathlon events.

The celebrated ‘Millers of Mighty Oats’ since 1675, makes breakfast products enjoyed worldwide and as the company heads towards its 350th anniversary, there remains an unwavering support of British agriculture and sustainability.