Crewe woman charged with Nantwich shoplifting offences

in Crime / Incident / News June 12, 2024
shoplifting - justice court gavel - free to use https___pxhere.com_en_photo_839873

A woman from Crewe has been charged after several incidents at a convenience store on Middlewich Road in Nantwich, police said.

Officers were called out on Monday (June 10) to reports of a woman who had stolen items from a convenience store in Nantwich on several occasions over the last week.

A woman was arrested and questioned.

Cheshire Police said today that Lisa Marie Graveson, 37, of Crewe West, has been charged with seven counts of theft from shop.

She is due to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday June 12).

