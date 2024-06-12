New online Maths academy launches for Nantwich schools

A new Maths online training scheme has been launched in a number of schools across Nantwich.

First4Maths Academy is designed as a support service and has been launched at Acton CE Primary Academy, Calveley Primary Academy and Nursery, Millfields Primary School and Nantwich Primary Academy.

launched by Cheshire-based entrepreneur Toni Priddey.

It aims to support primary school teachers and reduces their workload.

Its official launch will take place at Nunsmere Hall near Northwich on Friday June 28.

Director Toni Priddey said it was a “dream come true” to launch the Maths programme to reach more teachers and schools.

Toni said: “Our vision is to empower teachers and leaders in their delivery of an effective and inspiring mathematics curriculum.

“The online programme means teachers can now access short, high quality training videos and downloadable resources at a time that suits them, with in-person live support for a truly tailored approach.

“It’s exciting to see First4Maths Academy having a positive impact on the confidence of teachers and their ability to deliver inspiring lessons on such an important aspect of the curriculum.”

The programme has received investment through SFC Capital.

Niklas Föltz, of SFC Capital, said: “We could see the passion within the team at First4Maths Academy and the impact that they were having on the teachers and children that they were supporting.

“We are delighted to be able to invest in this product to enable Toni and her team to support even more schools in the future.”

First4Maths Academy stems from First4Maths – a consultancy team which has delivered in-person training and support to hundreds of schools since 2011.

It features a set of training videos which cover lesson planning and assessment criteria alongside activities, worksheets, and a range of resources to support pupils’ understanding.

Schools are able to sign up for a two-week free trial.

For details visit www.first4mathsacademy.co.uk or email [email protected]