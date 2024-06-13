Clough’s of Nantwich to relocate after 70 years

The owners of Clough’s of Nantwich are set to relocate to Stapeley after more than 70 years on Welsh Row.

The well-known independent business, which sells bespoke curtains, blinds, and shutters, is to open a new studio at Stapeley House, on London Road.

Owner Alex Kilcoyne said it was an “exciting new chapter” marking the company’s 70th year in the town.

Alex added: “This is an exciting new chapter for this long-established business, with the move allowing us to help more of our clients to create beautiful homes.

“We will be offering both one to one appointments at the new studio or clients may prefer to benefit from our increasingly popular in-home consultation service.”

He believes the new studio will provide “an ideal space” for the team to help create schemes for their clients’ homes as the town continues to grow in population.

The family business was originally opened in 1952 and over the years evolved as the soft furnishings industry has changed.

It offers a range of brands which Alex hopes the new studio will be able to showcase in a better way.

He added: “Clough’s of Nantwich remains dedicated to creating stunning bespoke soft furnishings, high quality blinds and shutters along with outstanding customer service.

“The team looks forward to welcoming both new and existing customers to the new location when it opens in August.”

For more details visit our website at www.cloughsofnantwich.co.uk