“Railway House” in Nantwich returned to its former glory

An iconic home in Nantwich has been returned to its former glory by a local business.

The “Railway House” sits next to the level crossing on London Road in Nantwich.

It had been empty and rundown for many years, creating an eyesore.

But local business Youngs Group Ltd, based just a few hundred yards away on Regents Park, spotted the building and realised it was up for auction.

They bought the property last year for around £180,000.

And now after 12 months of renovation and works, it’s ready to be sold.

Helen Potter, of Youngs Group, said: “We are a local business based in Regents Park and the house is a stone’s throw away!

“The owner of the business saw it up for auction, thought it was in a great location and a lovely property and decided to purchase it.

“It’s now been brought back to life keeping some of its original features.”

The detached railway cottage dates back to the early 19th century and has good sized grounds.

The three-bedroom property has a ground floor entrance hall, family living room with feature fireplace, separate dining room, modern kitchen, and family bathroom.

On the first floor is a master bedroom and two additional bedrooms.

Externally the property has well sized gardens and a bricked outbuilding used as storage.