Best-selling author to visit Nantwich for talk on new novel

Multi-million bestselling author Adele Parks is coming to Nantwich on July 3 on her launch tour for her latest novel, ‘First Wife’s Shadow’, writes Jonathan White.

Parks is author of 23 bestselling novels including the recent Sunday Times hit Just Between Us and the audible Number One sensation One Last Secret.

More than five million English editions of her work have been sold and she is translated into 31 different languages.

She is an ambassador of the National Literacy Trust and the Reading Agency – two charities that promote literacy in the UK.

She was born in North Yorkshire and has lived in Botswana, Italy and London and is now settled in Guildford, Surrey.

In 2022, she was awarded an MBE by King Charles III for services to literature.

Her visit has been arranged by Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge.

Denise Lawson, of the Bookshop, said: “We are looking forward to meeting Adele and welcoming her to our lovely market town.”

The event will take place at Malbank School on Welsh Row. Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start. Tickets = £15 including a copy of the novel.

To reserve a ticket please call 01270 611665, email [email protected] , or visit Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge at 46 High Street in Nantwich.

Other future Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge events:

-Tuesday 18th June – an evening with Charles Cordell. His next title The Keys of Hell and Death Divided Kingdom book #2 publishing 4th June. The novel continues the ‘bloody saga’ of the English Civil War, in 1643. Tickets = £12, including a copy of the book and a welcoming drink. Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

-Wednesday 24th July – an evening with authors Nadine Akkerman & Pete Langman who together, provide a fascinating exploration of the devious tricks and ingenious tools used by early modern spies from ciphers to counterfeiting, invisible inks to assassination. Tickets = £20 single & £25 double, including a copy of the hardback & arrival drink. Doors open 6pm for 6.30pm start.

-Friday 9th August – an evening with Professor Anthony Bale, who brings history alive in his book ‘A Travel Guide to the Middle Ages.’ Using previously untranslated, contemporary accounts from as far & wide as Turkey, Iceland, Armenia, North Africa & Russia, the book offers the reader a vivid & unforgettable insight into how medieval people understood their world. Tickets = £15 for a single/ £20 for a double, including a copy of the book & arrival drink.

-Tuesday 20th August – an evening with Daniel Aubrey chatting about his debut novel, ‘Dark Island’. Set in Midwinter, where only 6 hours of daylight interrupt the darkness over Orkney, this atmospheric thriller has lots of twists and turns! Tickets = £12 for a single/ £15 double, including a copy of the book & arrival drink.