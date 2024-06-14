Coach House Forge celebrates 10 years in Nantwich

A family-run Blacksmiths in Nantwich is celebrating 10 years of forging in the town.

Coach House Forge is run by husband and wife team Chris and Amy Danby.

They now employ three blacksmiths at the firm, based off London Road in Stapeley, to create and craft heirloom quality objects to large, modern centrepiece bowls.

In 10 years, the company has become a global leader in hand-forged metal giftware.

And their selling point allows customers to add a personal touch to products by requesting a hand-stamped message.

Customers can have initials, names, or significant dates, places or co-ordinates of a special place added.

Chris, who is self-taught, fell in love with Blacksmithing in 2014 after enrolling on a blacksmith “experience day”.

He went to the bottom of his garden in every spare moment and practised the art of forging iron.

Within the first five years, he started selling experimental pieces online and became so busy with custom orders he gave notice on his job as an environmental officer.

By 2018, Coach House Forge his creations were also noticed by other Blacksmiths and led to one of his designs (iron bowl with copper buttons) being featured in a book: ‘The Everyday Blacksmith’ (2019).

Business also boomed during the Covid pandemic lockdowns as they worked 10-hour days to keep up with online demand.

Chris said: “As we celebrate Coach House Forge’s 10th anniversary, I am filled with immense pride.

“Over the past decade, our journey has been defined by craftsmanship, dedication and the unwavering support of our customers and talented team.

“It’s been an honour to see our forge grow from a small workshop into a thriving business that upholds the traditions of quality and artistry in metalwork.

“Thank you for being a part of our story. Here’s to many more years of creativity and success.”

(Pic below – L-R Chris Danby and Amy Danby, blacksmiths Richard Madden and Adrian Smith, Michelle Haylock in marketing and Jo Scoble business manager)