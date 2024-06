Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire at a family home in Nantwich last night (June 13).

The incident happened at around 9pm at a property on Talbot Way, in Stapeley.

One fire engine from Nantwich and a specialist vehicle, and a second appliance from Crewe were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “A fire in a kitchen, that was out on arrival of firefighters, required the property to be checked with a thermal imaging camera.”

No one was injured.