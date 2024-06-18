34 mins ago
More than 1,000 responses to Cheshire East bus consultation

in Human Interest / News / Politics June 18, 2024
D&G bus - bus service review 2024

More than 1,000 people have aired views on the current Cheshire East Council consultation on local bus services.

The consultation, which runs until July 3, seeks views from as many people as possible – whether you are a regular bus user or not.

Tom Moody, director of highways and infrastructure for Cheshire East Council, said: “We are really pleased with the response to the consultation, which launched last month.

“But we know that there are many more residents in the borough who would also have a valuable contribution to make to this consultation and it would be very helpful for us to hear from them.

“This consultation is open to both bus users and non-bus users – anything that encourages more people to use public transport in the borough can only be a good thing.

“So, whether you’re a regular, occasional bus user or perhaps even someone who would never before have considered using our local public transport network – now’s the time to provide your views.”

Cheshire East has changed its weekend timetable with routes such as the 38, which connects Crewe and Macclesfield via Congleton, the 130 which links Macclesfield to Handforth via Wilmslow and the 12 connecting Shavington to Leighton Hospital.

Hard copies of the consultation material are also available in libraries and the council’s customer contact centres at Macclesfield Town Hall and Delamere House in Crewe.

