Nantwich Players stage auditions for “Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde”

Nantwich Players are holding auditions tonight (June 18) for their next production “Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde” by Jeffrey Hatcher.

The audition will take place at Nantwich Players Theatre at 7.30pm tonight.

Directed by Chris Finney, the play will run from 18th to 26th October 2024 at the Nantwich Players Theatre.

Featuring a cast of four men and two women, this is a highly kinetic production that will be designed to move quickly and seamlessly from one scene to the next.

Characters:

The character of Edward Hyde will be played by four different actors – each representing a different facet of Jekyll’s personality and thus illustrating that a “split-personality” is never just split down the middle.

The actors playing Jekyll and Elizabeth will play no other role.

Everyone else will be played by the remaining four. Hyde 4 will be a female actor.

Dr Henry Jekyll – an academic, idealist and something of a maverick.

Edward Hyde – Jekyll’s alter-ego, brought about through Henry’s experiments.

Elizabeth Jelkes – an innocent young woman who works as a maid at the Charing Cross Hotel. Despite his frightening demeanour, she falls in love with Edward Hyde.

Gabriel Utterson – a solicitor and friend of Henry Jekyll, he suspects that Hyde is a villain.

Richard Enfield – another solicitor and friend of Henry Jekyll.

Dr H.K. Lanyon – a fellow doctor and friend of Henry Jekyll.

Sir Danvers Carew – Chief Surgeon of the College of London Hospital.

O.F. Sanderson – a private detective employed by Utterson to provide information on Edward Hyde.

Poole – Henry Jekyll’s loyal butler.

Inspector – dispatched to investigate the crimes perpetrated by Edward Hyde.

Other roles:

Police Doctor, Policeman, Maid, Prostitute, Old Woman, Little Girl, Drunkard, Surgical Students, Orderly.

If you would like to audition for the show but cannot attend the audition evening, contact director Chris Finney to arrange an audition via [email protected]