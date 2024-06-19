Nantwich school awarded Primary Science Quality Mark

Staff and pupils at Calveley Primary School near Nantwich have the right chemistry when it comes to teaching science.

That’s according to a national scheme which recognises excellence in the way teachers deliver lessons and provide opportunities to pupils.

The school has been awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM).

Helen Sizer, PSQM co-director, said: “Schools that achieve a Primary Science Quality Mark have demonstrated a significant commitment to leadership, teaching and learning and the profile and quality of science is very high.

“Science subject leaders, their colleagues, headteachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.”

PSQM is a comprehensive, evidence-based professional development programme that develops science leadership.

It ensures teachers have the knowledge, capability and support they need to transform education and shape future generations.

Ray Rudd, headteacher at Calveley, said: “Our staff work hard every day to create a solid foundation of knowledge for pupils across all subjects.

“I’m delighted all our efforts to bring science subjects to life for our children have been recognised by this award.”

Calveley Primary Academy joined North West Academies Trust (NWAT) in 2021.

All 10 schools collaborate and sharing best practice, making learning outside of the classroom and experiencing new environments a key part of the curriculum.