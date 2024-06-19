Willaston miniature gauge railway prepares for rally

The annual Steam & Vintage Rally will take place at The Peacock Railway in Willaston next month, writes Jonathan White.

The free entry family event is organised by the members of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society.

It will be held at their premises behind The Peacock Inn on Crewe Road on Sunday July 21 from 11am to 5pm.

There will be miniature gauge train rides on their 5-inch railway track, which is almost a quarter of a mile in length.

Rides are £1 for two laps of the railway to raise vital funds for the society.

There will also be rides pulled by miniature traction engines, along with displays of classic motorcars, military vehicles and traction engines.

And there will be a demonstration of Gauge 1 (45mm) trains on their newly-constructed raised track – believed to be the largest Gauge 1 layout in the North West.

Refreshments, served by society volunteers, will be available to buy in the clubhouse.

A Peacock Railway spokesperson said: “This is our major event of the year, and we look forward to everyone coming to see what the club can offer.

“We will have a display of members work, as well as all the other exhibits, and we are especially looking forward to seeing Gauge 1 trains running on our new track, this has taken over 2 years to construct. There will be a great variety for all.”

Anyone wishing to bring their own vintage vehicle or engine should contact the society a message via [email protected]

The Peacock Railway will also be running trains from 12pm, for the general public this year on: Sunday 16th June (charity day for St Luke’s Hospice), Sunday 7th July, Sunday 4th August, Sunday 1st September, Sunday 8th September (charity day for Crewe RSPCA in conjunction with The Peacock Inn), and Sunday 6th October. More dates could be added.