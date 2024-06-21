Nantwich DJ plan to get Dario G anthem in charts

A Nantwich DJ is hoping to get a classic Dario G dance anthem back into the UK charts in memory of founder Paul Spence who died this week.

Paul, whose hits under his artist name Dario G included Sunchyme and Carnaval de Paris, died at the age of 53 on Monday.

The Crewe-born musician, who studied at Malbank School, had been diagnosed with stage four rectal cancer last year.

Dario G – who were named after former manager of Crewe Alexandra FC Dario Gradi – had their first hit with Sunchyme and followed it up with another top five smash, Carnaval De Paris.

Carnaval De Paris became an unofficial anthem of the 1998 World Cup in Paris, and was later re-released for the 2002 tournament.

DJ Gwil i Am, from Nantwich, has proposed getting Carnaval De Paris back into the charts for Paul, to remember the positive impact he had on the music industry and all who knew him.

He said: “In view of the sad news regarding the death of Crewe’s Paul Spencer aka Dario G aged 53 from cancer, how about we try to get his superb track Carnaval De Paris to the No.1 spot in the UK Charts in his honour.

“This is seen as a football anthem and with Euro 2024 currently being held in Germany and the Olympics in Paris later this summer, what a fitting tribute and a way to honour his legacy this would be.

“Please buy or download Carnaval De Paris by Dario G in memory of Paul today and see if we can get this track to No.1 in his honour.”

Paul announced his cancer diagnosis last June, telling fans he was “gonna give it my best shot though” and urging them to “stay positive, ‘cos I am”.

Over the next months, he documented his treatment on social media, and released a song Savour the Miracle of Life, to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

(story by Jonathan White, pics from https://www.instagram.com/dariogofficial/)