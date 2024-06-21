Three more join Bentley Motors Environmental Foundation

The Bentley Environmental Foundation has celebrated its first anniversary with three new partnerships.

The latest organisations to join the Crewe luxury car-maker’s foundation are Hubbub, Forum for the Future and Renewable World.

UK-based charity Hubbub brings businesses, organisations, local authorities and community groups together to create environmental campaigns.

Last year, the award-winning charity delivered 49 projects.

Forum for the Future is non-profit that for 28 years has been working to accelerate the shift towards a just and regenerative future.

Renewable World helps people living in poverty to transform their lives by improving access to clean energy.

The foundation will be supporting The CLASS Project in western Nepal’s Banke National Park, which will pilot clean energy approaches to improve livelihoods, conservation, safety and sustainability.

Gavin Ellis, Director and Co-Founder of Hubbub, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Bentley Foundation to increase both access and connection to nature for communities across the UK.

“Our work together will support grass roots community-led green spaces to thrive, which will lead to multiple environmental and wellbeing improvements for those who use them.”

Dr Sally Uren OBE, Forum for the Future’s Chief Executive, said: “At Forum for the Future, we believe the next wave of sustainability will be centred around a ‘just and regenerative’ mindset – one that puts people and planet at the heart of responses to the issues we face.

“That’s why we’re partnering with the Bentley Environmental Foundation. Together, we will update the ‘Business Transformation Compass’, which originally launched in 2021.

“The revised toolkit is set to inspire by providing real-world examples from trailblazer companies already putting guidance into practice.

“Forum will also step up its outreach – working alongside business schools to reach future generations of business leaders.”

Eamon Cassidy, CEO of Renewable World, added: “We are delighted by our new partnership with the Bentley Environmental Foundation.

“Our partnership will support communities and other stakeholders seeking to build sustainable livelihoods, tackle climate change and reduce human-wildlife conflict.

“This is a great opportunity to test a package of recently piloted technologies, such as bag biodigesters, and to adapt proven technologies, such as solar powered water lifts, in a new context.

“And it’s a valuable chance to engage others in taking our solutions to scale and creating equitable and lasting change elsewhere in Nepal and beyond.”

Wayne Bruce, Chief Communications and DEI Officer at Bentley Motors, and responsible for the Bentley Environmental Foundation, said: “Bentley launched the Foundation 12 months ago with a £3 million donation for environmental projects worldwide.

“Since then, we have witnessed a series of major partnership successes that have already acted as a springboard to even greater achievements.

“As Bentley aims to be a leader in sustainable luxury mobility, the Foundation will simultaneously strive to target next generation solutions to global environmental challenges.

“Better still, we invite anybody to donate and join us in being a part of something truly extraordinary.”