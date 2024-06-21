Two-car smash in Nantwich caused long delays

A two-vehicle crash on a busy road in Nantwich caused long delays.

The incident happened near the junction of Newcastle Road and Elwood Way in Nantwich at around 3.20pm yesterday (June 20).

Cheshire Police say they were called to an incident close to the turn off for Pollard Drive.

A spokesperson said: “At 3.10pm on 20 June police were called to a two-vehicle collision at the junction of Elwood Way and Newcastle Road, Nantwich.

“It is not clear if there were any injuries.

“Both vehicles were removed from the carriageway.”