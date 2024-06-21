Young Traders Market set for Nantwich town square

A “Young Traders” market will be staged in Nantwich Town Square where organisers hope to unearth the next Alan Sugar!

It’s the first market of its kind to be held in the town tomorrow (June 22) and is organised by Claire Lloyd, of JDL Mini Markets.

She hopes running a market stall will inspire budding young entrepreneurs to follow in the footsteps

of Lord Sugar and retail giant Marks & Spencer who both began with a single market stall.

Three winners who are in the 16-30 category will go on to take part in the NMTF regional final, in Wolverhampton which is on July 20.

Tomorrow’s young traders market is in the town square between 9am and 3pm, alongside the JDL regular family market.

There will be local products on offer and the winner of the Nantwich Young Trader of the Year Award will be judged by Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock, along with the Town Crier and a local young trader & entrepreneur Holly Challinor from Nantwich Gin.

There will also be a Gaming Bus on the square, a Face-painter and more than 30 other small businesses.

Claire, of JDL Markets, said: “We invite the community of Nantwich to join them for a day of fun for all the family. There is something for absolutely everyone!”