Primary School Town Sports 2024 competition held at Barony

Thousands of pupils and parents gathered at the Barony Park in Nantwich for another successful Town Sports event, writes Jonathan White.

More than 30 primary schools across Crewe and Nantwich took part in the competition, one of the highlights on the yearly calendar.

Organised by Crewe and Nantwich School Sports Partnership, it sees schools competing in field and track events over two days.

On Monday (June 17), Cumberland Arena in Crewe hosted the field events as youngsters from years 3, 4, 5 and 6 from the schools competed in javelin, long jump and high jump events.

And on Wednesday (June 19), Barony Park in Nantwich was the scene for the running competition as youngsters competed in hurdles, sprint, bean bag and relay races.

Thousands of parents, school staff and friends gathered in the warm evening sun to cheer on the pupils.

(pic courtesy of Des Evans)