Nantwich environment campaigners join Westminster protests

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics June 24, 2024
Sustainable Nantwich campaigners

Environmental campaigners from Nantwich joined thousands of others to protest outside Westminster at the weekend.

Members of Sustainable Nantwich group were in London as part of the “Restore Nature Now” protest.

Around 100,000 wildlife and nature campaigners gathered to call on politicians to act to protect nature.

There were speakers and supporters from the World Wildlife Fund, The Wildlife Trusts, RSPB, Woodland Trust, Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace, and famous names such as Queen rock star Brian May.

Jeremy Herbert, of Sustainable Nantwich, said: “We are here to protest about the destruction of our countryside, the loss of birds, insects and animals, the loss of our wild places and the pollution of our rivers, our soil and our air.

“It’s time our politicians took this existential crisis seriously and protected our life support systems.”

Environment campaigners in Westminster
Environment campaigners in Westminster

He also criticised prospective candidates for the Crewe and Nantwich seat who he says declined to attend an “environment and farming hustings” organised by Sustainable Nantwich and Reaseheath College.

Jeremy added: “That’s why it’s so important as many people as possible, on the doorstep and at the hustings at St Mary’s Church on Monday night, ask them the vital questions about climate change, about protecting nature, about the pollution of our rivers, about green energy and homes investment, about Sustainable food and farming.

“We all depend on the natural world for our economy, our well being, for our future. Let’s hold the politicians to account.”

It is hoped all eight Crewe & Nantwich candidates will attend the hustings event to be held in St Mary’s Church, Nantwich, tonight (June 24) between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

It is free to attend, spaces must be booked via Eventbrite link here

Our rundown of all eight candidates can be found here.

