Nantwich man arrested over sexual communications with child

A man has been arrested in Nantwich on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child, police have confirmed.

Social media posts over the weekend reported that a man had been investigated by online groups over the alleged sexual activity.

Those posts reported that the alleged victim was 14 years old, although police have not confirmed this.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said today: “At 8.40am on Saturday June 22, police were called to reports of an incident on Mill Street, Nantwich.

“Officers attended the scene and arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child.

“The man has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.”