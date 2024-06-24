2 hours ago
Nantwich man arrested over sexual communications with child
4 hours ago
Nantwich environment campaigners join Westminster protests
4 hours ago
Nantwich ultra-runner raises thousands in 24-hour charity challenge
22 hours ago
New parking charges across Cheshire East from July 8
23 hours ago
Competitors get wiggle on at Worm Championships in Willaston
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich man arrested over sexual communications with child

in Crime / Incident / News June 24, 2024
appeal - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

A man has been arrested in Nantwich on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child, police have confirmed.

Social media posts over the weekend reported that a man had been investigated by online groups over the alleged sexual activity.

Those posts reported that the alleged victim was 14 years old, although police have not confirmed this.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said today: “At 8.40am on Saturday June 22, police were called to reports of an incident on Mill Street, Nantwich.

“Officers attended the scene and arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child.

“The man has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.