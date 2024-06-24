2 hours ago
Nantwich man arrested over sexual communications with child
4 hours ago
Nantwich environment campaigners join Westminster protests
4 hours ago
Nantwich ultra-runner raises thousands in 24-hour charity challenge
22 hours ago
New parking charges across Cheshire East from July 8
23 hours ago
Competitors get wiggle on at Worm Championships in Willaston
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich ultra-runner raises thousands in 24-hour charity challenge

in Charity news / Health / Human Interest / News June 24, 2024
Paul Dean after finishing outside The Wickstead Arms in Nantwich (1)

Nantwich ultra-runner Paul Dean has completed a gruelling 24-hour challenge to raise more than £3,500 for Cancer Research UK, writes Jonathan White.

Paul, a father and teaching assistant from Nantwich, started his epic run on Friday at 6pm and completed a 4.5-mile loop circuit, around the streets of Willaston and Wistaston, every hour up to 5pm the following day.

On his final hour, the 43-year-old ran a slightly shorter section to end his mega effort at 6pm on Saturday outside The Wickstead Arms in Nantwich, where he was met by dozens of friends and supporters.

Paul exceeded his target distance of 104.9 miles – the equivalent of four marathons – in a day by actually covering 106.08 miles, with an average pace of 13:34 minutes per hour while burning 11,569 calories!

Paul was running to raise money for Cancer Research UK in memory of his dad David Dean and friends Sheetal, Andy, Will, and Mark, who all died from cancer.

Paul Dean (centre) with some of his supporters before his 24-hour run (1)
Paul Dean (centre) with some of his supporters before his 24-hour run

He said: “The run went as well as I could have hoped – I managed to avoid injury and the rain stayed away.

“Obviously, I got more tired as time progressed – the last six hours were particularly tough, but I was very fortunate to have been joined by friends and family for different legs of the run which was a massive help.

“When I got to the finish I was in a bit of a daze – I’d been concentrating on the run itself so much I didn’t know what to do with myself.

“Fortunately, somebody handed me a drink and I started to feel better! I’m grateful to all the people who ran with me and to those who met us at the end.”

Paul Dean (centre) completes a Crewe parkrun during his 24-hour run (1)
Paul Dean (centre) completes a Crewe parkrun during his 24-hour run

Cancer Research UK are the world’s leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information.

Paul has run to raise several thousand pounds for cancer charities in previous years with 24-hour and 10 marathons in 10 days challenges.

Paul is still accepting donations for his 24-hour fundraising run.

To donate, visit his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/runningpeeps5

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.