Nantwich ultra-runner raises thousands in 24-hour charity challenge

Nantwich ultra-runner Paul Dean has completed a gruelling 24-hour challenge to raise more than £3,500 for Cancer Research UK, writes Jonathan White.

Paul, a father and teaching assistant from Nantwich, started his epic run on Friday at 6pm and completed a 4.5-mile loop circuit, around the streets of Willaston and Wistaston, every hour up to 5pm the following day.

On his final hour, the 43-year-old ran a slightly shorter section to end his mega effort at 6pm on Saturday outside The Wickstead Arms in Nantwich, where he was met by dozens of friends and supporters.

Paul exceeded his target distance of 104.9 miles – the equivalent of four marathons – in a day by actually covering 106.08 miles, with an average pace of 13:34 minutes per hour while burning 11,569 calories!

Paul was running to raise money for Cancer Research UK in memory of his dad David Dean and friends Sheetal, Andy, Will, and Mark, who all died from cancer.

He said: “The run went as well as I could have hoped – I managed to avoid injury and the rain stayed away.

“Obviously, I got more tired as time progressed – the last six hours were particularly tough, but I was very fortunate to have been joined by friends and family for different legs of the run which was a massive help.

“When I got to the finish I was in a bit of a daze – I’d been concentrating on the run itself so much I didn’t know what to do with myself.

“Fortunately, somebody handed me a drink and I started to feel better! I’m grateful to all the people who ran with me and to those who met us at the end.”

Cancer Research UK are the world’s leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information.

Paul has run to raise several thousand pounds for cancer charities in previous years with 24-hour and 10 marathons in 10 days challenges.

Paul is still accepting donations for his 24-hour fundraising run.

To donate, visit his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/runningpeeps5