Young Traders scoop awards after successful Nantwich event

Talented young entrepreneurs aged from 12 to 30 helped make the first Nantwich Young Traders event a big success.

The traders took part in the town square on Saturday, giving the judges a tough task to select the winners.

Nantwich Deputy Mayor Cllr Mary Slinn, Town Crier Devlin Hobson, and Holly from Nantwich Gin judged the entries.

And overall Nantwich Young Trader 2024 winner was Zak Boffey for his stall “WITHOUT A CAUSE”.

Highly Commended was Natalie Foster with her “CLOUDS OF BLOSSOM”.

They will both go to Wolverhampton on July 20 to represent Nantwich against other Young Traders from all over the country to secure a place in the National Final.

The JDL Mini Markets Nantwich Young Traders Awards also went to:

1st- NOAH BLOUNT ART

2nd- THE RESIN NOOK

3rd- JUNIOR RESINATE

BEST NEWCOMER- LIBBY’s FLORAL STUDIO

Event organiser Claire Lloyd said: “Every single one of them could have won an award, though.

“It was the hardest job for the judges and so inspiring.

“Next year we will back with an even bigger Young Traders event so watch this space.”

The next JDL market will be back in Nantwich on Saturday August 24 for another Family Market.