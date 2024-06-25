LETTER: Why are United Utilities changing water meters?

Dear Editor

We were notified recently that UU were to change our water meter on 21st June.

After contacting UU it appears the reason is unclear why this has been ordered.

Our current meter was changed on 12th December 2023 and I have submitted regular readings which also confirm those collected separately by the UU mobile van.

This programme is for CW2 addresses. We had our first meter installed on 24th May 2004 since that date I have taken and submitted readings every 4 to 8 weeks all recorded for last 20 years including those collected by UU.

This is because if a leek/burst is from the meter to my property I have to pay for the wasted water.

It does seem silly that with costs continually increasing a programme to change relatively new meters is being introduced.

I have spoken to UU who say it is the accounts department, but talking to them they are satisfied with the accuracy of our UU mobile readings and those I regularly submit.

So who is making these costly decisions? Interesting!

Yours,

Chris Moorhouse