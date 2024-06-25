Reaseheath students hand over £20,000 from fundraising

Big-hearted students and staff at Reaseheath College and University Centre in Nantwich have handed over a whopping £20,000 to their chosen charity The British Heart Foundation.

The amount has been was raised by RAG (Raising and Giving) activities including a sky dive, a 34-mile Sandstone Trail walk, a spooktacular Scarefest at Halloween and a campus chase team challenge.

A packed schedule of activities have been organised throughout the year and particularly during RAG Week by the SA and Student Life Team.

Many college departments have run their own events, and staff even volunteered to go in stocks and have soaking sponges thrown at them.

Student Association members also received donations from visitors to Reaseheath’s Lambing Weekend and award-winning stand at the Royal Cheshire Show.

The cheque handover was made before the student summer ball on June 20.

Hayley Gough, BHF regional manager North West, said: “We were absolutely thrilled when Reaseheath College chose to support us as its charity partner and have been overjoyed at the huge effort the students and staff have put in to raise this wonderful total.

“More than a quarter of deaths annually in the UK are the result of heart and circulatory conditions.

“This generous donation is vital for us to continue our research into better ways of diagnosing, preventing, and treating patients. We are so very grateful!”

RAG Chair Sophie Connor added: “I have been delighted at the success of our fundraising events and would like to thank my incredible team for their support and for coming up with such fantastic ideas.

“This is definitely an experience I’ll never forget!”

Reaseheath students are selecting their charity for the academic year 2024-25 and welcome applications from local charities to email [email protected]