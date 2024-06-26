St Luke’s Hospice fundraising event in Nantwich

A ‘Swing into Summer’ dinner and music event in aid of St Luke’s Hospice will take place at The Crown Hotel in Nantwich on July 12.

The event is black tie/evening wear and includes a three-course gala dinner and live entertainment from The Swinging Woodpeckers.

It starts from 7.30pm and it is £60 per ticket, available from https://www.tickettailor.com/events/swingintosummerforstlukes

The event is sponsored by RTS Infrastructure, The Crown Group, and Mornflake.

St Luke’s (Cheshire) Hospice has been serving the community of Mid and South Cheshire for 35 years.

The hospice relies on donations and legacies for 85% of its funding, it costs £13,822 per day to run the hospice.