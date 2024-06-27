1 day ago
Bunbury Village Day AQUA FEST hailed big success

in Bunbury / Village News June 27, 2024
Bunbury Village Day parade 2

Organisers of the Bunbury Village Day have hailed the event a “resounding success” enjoyed by more than 2,000 residents.

The day got off to a fabulous start with a parade that wound its way through the centre of the village.

The sun shone on the Bunbury Jubilee Playing Fields where crowds were entertained by dancing, sports and live music.

This was the 55th Bunbury Village Day and drew the biggest crowd on record.

Those taking part in the parade included the Chester Blue Coat Band, Earl of Stamford Morris group, members of the Yew Tree Inn Car Club, and more.

Bunbury Village Day Parade 3

Children and teachers from Bunbury Aldersey CE Primary School were also present.

Lee Bousfield as the Ancient Mariner was the winner of the Adult’s Fancy Dress.

Jo Lester was winner of the Chris White Award for Services to the Community with Sandra Saunders from the Bunbury Village Day Team.

Volunteers from Crewe and Nantwich RNLI were also present, while Rachel Kidd, Miranda Hewish and Stacey Broster ran the Pimms Bar.

Dancers from the Hanlon School of Dance at Bunbury Village Day performed, and there was a display from Bunbury Ju Jitu Group.

Bands performing included The Lost Boys and Green Bullet.

(Photographs by Nick Jones)

Bunbury Village Day Parade 5

Band at Bunbury Village Day 1

Bunbury Village Day Parade 4

Bunbury Village Day Parade 6

