Nantwich care firm to create new jobs with expansion

A Nantwich-based care provider is to create new jobs by expanding its home care services.

SureCare Central Cheshire, which provides care services to clients in Nantwich and Audlem, aims to build on increasing demand in Crewe and rural areas in South Cheshire.

The business was established five years ago by friends Tina Jones and Kirstie Hercules.

They had previously worked together at Cheshire East Council.

They have since grown the Nantwich business to include more than 40 care workers and six office-based staff.

Tina and Kirstie are aiming to add a further 20 care workers by the end of the year as demand for domiciliary care services increases.

Tina said: “We have grown steadily year on year and it has always been our ambition to take our high quality, person-centred care services into other parts of our region including rural villages which often struggle to access the services they need.

“In addition to our core domiciliary care offering, we are also rolling out further services including complex care, companionship, live-in care, cleaning and other domestic services.

“To continue growing and extend into new areas, we need to recruit at least four new care workers a month and ideally from a range of areas including Crewe, Sandbach and Alsager.

“We also need to recruit a new team who can deliver the non-regulated services we would like to offer.”

Kirstie added: “We set up our business shortly before the pandemic and all the challenges that brought.

“We are proud of what we have achieved over the last five years and there is nothing more rewarding than receiving a review from a client’s family saying what a difference we have made to someone’s quality of life.

“As owners, we are very active including rolling our sleeves up to deliver care to clients alongside the rest of our amazing team.”

One organisation SureCare Central Cheshire works closely with is Macmillan Cancer Support.

Andrea Shotton, Community Macmillan Nurse for the Nantwich and Rural Team, said: “The SureCare team always go above and beyond in the care they provide to patients.

“They make a real difference, giving people the chance to be cared for in their homes.

“SureCare constantly pull out all the stops – I’ve never come across another care team quite like them.”