Crewe and Nantwich students celebrate Cheshire College awards

Crewe and Nantwich students at Cheshire College – South & West attended an awards ceremony to celebrate their hard work, determination and talent.

Friends and family accompanied them and were greeted with drinks and canapés prepared by hospitality and catering students.

Compere on the night was Stuart Pollitt, of Restless Films, who read out testimonials from lecturers about each student’s achievements.

A Level student Harrison, who is studying English Language, English Literature and Spanish, and has been offered a place at Cambridge University, won the English & Languages Student of the Year Award.

He said: “It’s a massive honour, and I feel quite in awe, to be honest!

“There are so many dedicated English and Languages students who deserved this award, so to be chosen makes me feel over-the-moon.”

BA (Hons) Art & Design student Claire outlined the importance of being recognised for her contributions.

“I’m really proud of what I’ve done, and I’m happy the college could see the work I put in.

“My higher education course at college has been amazing. I can stay at home, and it’s made me feel more confident in myself.

“I also want to say a massive thank you to my lecturer Mike Smith. He’s been absolutely fantastic, and I can’t fault him!”

Wendy and Rob Merrick watched their son Louis take to the stage to receive his Business & Computing Student of the Year Award.

Wendy said: “As his parents we’re really proud; Louis has done so well and worked really hard.

“We’re quite an entrepreneurial family, so it feels quite special that he’s won the Business Award!”

Jasbir Dhesi OBE, Principal and CEO of Cheshire College, said the quality of nominees this year was stronger than ever before.

“Every year we are more and more impressed with the student nominees.

“Our students go above and beyond to achieve success and as a college we are incredibly proud of them all.

“Our lecturers and support staff work tirelessly to make sure our students have the best chances for success, and the Student Awards prove just how highly our staff think of the students and vice versa.”

Full List of Winners

A Level Student of the Year (Creative & Enterprise) – Samuel Reeves

A Level Student of the Year (STEM) – Connie Pearse

A Level Student of the Year (Humanities & Social Sciences) – James Li-Campbell

A Level Student of the Year (English & Languages) – Harrison Kasperowicz

The Futures Student of the Year – Hollie Simpson

Access to Higher Education Student of the Year – Marta Chwaszczewska

Arts & Media Student of the Year – Chloe Smith

Business & Computing Student of the Year – Louis Merrick

Construction Student of the Year – Shane Straker

Engineering Student of the Year – Sonny Wortley

Health & Social Care Student of the Year – Lucie Roberts

Childcare & Education Student of the Year – Maisie Everall

Hair, Beauty & Barbering Student of the Year – Kerry Grainger

Hospitality & Catering Student of the Year – Amy Phillips

Science Student of the Year – Cody Higson

Public Services and Sport Student of the Year – Iwan Evans

Motor Vehicle Student of the Year – Finley Geddes-Joubert

Travel & Tourism Student of the Year – Harry Cusselle

Performing & Production Arts Student of the Year – Ailie Small

T Level Student of the Year – Poppy Clarke

T Level Student of the Year – Rebecca Mitchell

T Level Student of the Year – Matthew Harris

Learning for Life & Work Student of the Year – James Brown

Outstanding Achievement (Foundation Level) Award – Elliott Turner

Outstanding Achievement (Intermediate Level) Award – Luke Edwards

Outstanding Achievement (Intermediate Level) Award – Kinga Nawrot

Petty Pool Student of the Year – James Newall

English Student of the Year – Charlie Murphy

Maths Student of the Year – Dane Rafferty

ESOL Student of the Year – Michelle Gisella

Rising Star Award – Ellen Newman

Higher Education Student of the Year – Claire Edwards

International Student of the Year – Tin Yau Cheung (Jason)

Sports Achiever of the Year – Charlie Welsh

Award for Outstanding Progress – Ben Baddeley

Award for Exceptional Enterprise & Innovation – Zak Boffey

Award for Outstanding Contribution to College Life – Andre Adams

Cheshire College – South & West Ambassador of the Year – Luke Smith

Wellbeing Ambassador of the Year – Rebecca Clarke