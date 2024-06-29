4 hours ago
Nantwich Players win at Cheshire Theatre Guild Awards 2024

in Human Interest / News June 29, 2024

Nantwich Players shone brightly at the Cheshire Theatre Guild Awards 2024 after securing numerous awards that celebrate their talent and dedication to theatre.

The amateur theatre group’s performances and productions were recognised across both youth and full-length play categories.

Youth Awards:
• BEST COSTUME for “The Visit” – Awarded to Nantwich Players Youth Theatre.
• BEST DIRECTOR – Ben Willis received this award for his direction of “The Visit”.
Full-Length Play Awards:
• GEOFFREY KELLET CUP FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (FEMALE) – Janan Chopra as Susan in “Abigail’s Party”.
• THE RON GLEAVE SHIELD FOR BEST LIGHTING AND SOUND – “The Girl on the Train”.
• THE KAY MCLAREN TANKARD FOR PROPERTIES – “Abigail’s Party”.
• THE VICKY LANE TROPHY FOR DRAMATIC ACHIEVEMENT – Don Hirst was celebrated for his incredible dedication over the years as director, actor, set designer, set builder and committee member at both Nantwich Players and Harlequin Theatre.
• THE CHRONICLE CUP FOR BEST DIRECTOR – Sharon Dutton was awarded best director for her direction of “Abigail’s Party”.
• THE JOHN F BLACKBURN AWARD FOR BEST OVERALL PRODUCTION – “Abigail’s Party” took home the top award of the evening, recognised as the best overall production.

Jeremy Acklam, chair of Nantwich Players, said: “These awards are a testament to the incredible talent and hard work of everyone involved with Nantwich Players.

“We are immensely proud of our directors, actors, and production teams. Their dedication and passion for theatre shine through in every performance.”

Nantwich Players continue to be a cornerstone of the local arts community, delivering high-quality theatre from their Love Lane venue.

One Comment

  1. JXD says:
    June 29, 2024 at 9:39 am

    Congratulations

    Reply

