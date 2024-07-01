Morrisons submits Nantwich plan to demolish car wash

Morrisons in Nantwich is planning to demolish its car wash and extend the filling station building and install EV chargers.

The plans have been submitted to Cheshire East Council by the Motor Fuel Group, which operates the petrol forecourt.

As well as EV charges they want to extend the kiosk/shop and provide jet wash bays.

Its plans outlined in documents say they want to “demolish existing car wash and propose extension to the existing petrol filling station’s sales building, creation of an EV charging zone with EV canopy, substation enclosure, LV panel, meter cabinet and five jet wash bays, plant room, and associated works”.

Kate Gapper, of agents Carney Sweeney on behalf of MFG, said the group is looking to roll-out an “extensive supply of EV charging facilities at existing Morrisons sites across the UK”.

She added: “As part of MFG’s proposals to upgrade facilities across their portfolio of Morrison petrol filling stations they are also taking the opportunity to extend the existing kiosk/shop, to provide an improved offer to visiting motorist.

“MFG’s proposal to install new EV charging points at the Morrisons site should be considered positively in light of the national context and the demand for the necessary infrastructure to support electric vehicle use across the UK.

“The proposals would contribute positively to the existing EV charging network, to the benefit of those utilising the strategic highway network surrounding the application site.

“The proposals will enhance the existing offer at the site, without compromising the efficient operation of the facility.

“The proposals do not raise any concerns regarding adverse impact on amenity / conflict in terms of surrounding land uses.

“The proposed area will be well-lit and does not raise any concerns from anti­social behaviour / natural surveillance perspective.”

Cheshire East Council are set to decide on the plans by August 20.

(pic by Google Maps)