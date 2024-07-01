Seahorse Swimming Club win medals at gala

Members of the Seahorse Swimming Club in South Cheshire scooped medals at a recent gala.

The team, based at Crewe’s Lifestyle Centre, competed against their North West rivals Aquadis SC (Ellesmere Port) and Sailfin SC (Sale) at Sale Leisure Centre.

More than 30 swimmers who have a range of disabilities competing against each other, as they prepared for the Halliwick AST Galas later this year.

The North West Regional Gala will be at Ellesmere Port in September and the National Gala will be held at Crewe’s Lifestyle Centre on 19th October.

Seahorse Swimming Club swimmers came away with seven gold medals, four silver, and one bronze.

Girls 25m – Eva Yoxall (gold) , Boys 25m – Logan Webb (gold), Girls 50m – Eva Yoxall (gold), Boys 50m – Logan Webb (silver), Girls 100m – Heidi Tomkinson (gold), Ladies 25m – Erin Yoxall (bronze), Ladies 50m – Erin Yoxall (gold), Mens 25m – Zac Beeston (gold), Mens 50m – Ethan Carroll (gold), Mens 100m – Neil Jones (silver), Sr Relay – Josh Brough, Tom Platt, Matthew Roberts, David Troop (silver), League Relay – Jonathan Harrison, Neil Jones, David Troop (silver).

Gareth Roberts, Seahorse SC Secretary, said: “Seahorse members are quite excited about hosting the National Championships.

“We’ve held many galas at Crewe in the past, but this is the first time in the Club’s 68 year old history for us to stage a national event.

“Swimmers from Cheshire, Manchester, Wales, Hull, London, Kent, Surrey and Sussex are expected to compete at the event, and it’ll be a memorable occasion for the swimmers who qualify for the event.

“The results at the friendly gala at Sale, with 12 medals (7 gold) won by Seahorse, was excellent as all the swimmers gave a superb account of themselves.”

The Halliwick Association of Swimming Therapy was established more than 70 years ago.