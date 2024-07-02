10 hours ago
Nantwich Words and Music Festival line-up unveiled
13 hours ago
CEC faces £2 million bill to fund children’s services improvement
2 days ago
Morrisons submits Nantwich plan to demolish car wash
4 days ago
Nantwich Clinic to launch new GP service in July
4 days ago
Nantwich Players win at Cheshire Theatre Guild Awards 2024
banner-advert
banner-advert

Hibberts appoints honorary solicitor for Nantwich Show

in Business July 2, 2024
Oliver Lewis - Nantwich Show honorary solicitor from Hibberts

Nantwich firm Hibberts LLP have appointed Oliver Lewis in prestigious role of honorary solicitor for the Nantwich Agricultural Society.

His appointment continues the legacy of the late David Young, a former partner at Hibberts, who served the society for many years.

Hibberts has been operating locally for 225 years offering legal services in agricultural, probate and private client, family, property transactions, and commercial matters.

The Nantwich Show, the flagship event of the Nantwich Agricultural Society, is a highlight of the agricultural calendar in Cheshire, drawing farmers, exhibitors, and visitors from across the region.

As honorary solicitor, Oliver Lewis’ role ensures the legal obligations this event and other society activities are met.

Mr Lewis, who has been at Hibberts for over six years, and a partner for more than a year, said: “Taking on the position of Honorary Solicitor is both a privilege and a responsibility.

“Following in David Young’s footsteps, I am committed to continuing his legacy of dedicated service to the Nantwich Agricultural Society.

“Given our longstanding relationship with the society and my work with agricultural clients, this role presents a unique opportunity to contribute to the success of the Nantwich Show and support our local farming community.”

Hibberts’ collaboration with the Nantwich Agricultural Society spans many years, underscoring the firm’s dedication to supporting local agricultural events and initiatives.

Michael-John Parkin, chairman of Nantwich Agricultural Society, said” “We are delighted to welcome Oliver to the executive committee and already he has been a huge support to us preparing the contract with our landlords Reaseheath College.

“We would like to offer our thanks and pay our respects to Oliver’s predecessor David Young who supported the show for many years and we thank Hibberts for their continuing support.”

The Nantwich Show takes place on Wednesday 31 July at Reaseheath College.

It will feature more than 250 trade stands, 500 livestock and a action-packed day of entertainment for all ages.

Tickets are available at www.nantwichshow.org

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.