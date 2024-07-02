Hibberts appoints honorary solicitor for Nantwich Show

Nantwich firm Hibberts LLP have appointed Oliver Lewis in prestigious role of honorary solicitor for the Nantwich Agricultural Society.

His appointment continues the legacy of the late David Young, a former partner at Hibberts, who served the society for many years.

Hibberts has been operating locally for 225 years offering legal services in agricultural, probate and private client, family, property transactions, and commercial matters.

The Nantwich Show, the flagship event of the Nantwich Agricultural Society, is a highlight of the agricultural calendar in Cheshire, drawing farmers, exhibitors, and visitors from across the region.

As honorary solicitor, Oliver Lewis’ role ensures the legal obligations this event and other society activities are met.

Mr Lewis, who has been at Hibberts for over six years, and a partner for more than a year, said: “Taking on the position of Honorary Solicitor is both a privilege and a responsibility.

“Following in David Young’s footsteps, I am committed to continuing his legacy of dedicated service to the Nantwich Agricultural Society.

“Given our longstanding relationship with the society and my work with agricultural clients, this role presents a unique opportunity to contribute to the success of the Nantwich Show and support our local farming community.”

Hibberts’ collaboration with the Nantwich Agricultural Society spans many years, underscoring the firm’s dedication to supporting local agricultural events and initiatives.

Michael-John Parkin, chairman of Nantwich Agricultural Society, said” “We are delighted to welcome Oliver to the executive committee and already he has been a huge support to us preparing the contract with our landlords Reaseheath College.

“We would like to offer our thanks and pay our respects to Oliver’s predecessor David Young who supported the show for many years and we thank Hibberts for their continuing support.”

The Nantwich Show takes place on Wednesday 31 July at Reaseheath College.

It will feature more than 250 trade stands, 500 livestock and a action-packed day of entertainment for all ages.

Tickets are available at www.nantwichshow.org