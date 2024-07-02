Hot streak Luke helps Nantwich CC to T20 Cup victory

Luke Robinson’s hot streak of form continued as Nantwich CC advanced to the last eight of the T20 Cup and posted an emphatic win in the Cheshire County Cricket League League.

Robinson (pictured) is now the ECB Premier League’s top run scorer after hitting a 97-ball 131 in the first team’s 176-run victory at Toft CC.

The Nantwich number three hit six sixes and 14 fours in his knock, sharing a 171 partnership with opener Ben Wright (58) after the visitors had been put into bat.

Oliver Griffiths clubbed 24 from eight balls later in the innings as the Dabbers declared on 285-9, a total that proved to be way beyond the home side as opening bowlers Mitchell Spencer and Jason Foulkes ripped through the top order.

Spencer took 5-41 and Foulkes 3-26 as Toft were reduced to 54-8 before showing some late resistance.

Griffiths then came into the attack and wrapped up proceedings by taking the last couple of wickets.

The win came on the back of an equally resounding victory in the Cheshire T20 Cup last Thursday.

Having elected to field first against Davenham CC at Whitehouse Lane, Simon Mugava was the pick of the home bowlers, taking 3-22 from his four overs, as the visitors amassed a respectable 140-7.

But the Dabbers made short work of the chase, thanks mainly to a 31-ball 52 from skipper Ray Doyle and an unbeaten 57 from Robinson, which included five sixes and two fours in 27 balls.

Victory was completed in the 13th over with seven wickets to spare.

At Whitehouse Lane on Saturday, Nantwich seconds went to the top of the First Division when they crushed Cheadle Hulme CC.

After putting the visitors into bat, Phil Stockton took three wickets and there were two apiece for Noah Birchall, Sam Cork and Denny Morgan as Cheadle Hulme were bowled out for 125.

Nantwich stumbled a little at the start and were reduced to 59-3 but Jackson Bentley (30no) and Jack Hayter (31no) saw them home with an unbroken 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

While the first and second teams won handsomely, the thirds suffered a heavy defeat at home to Oakamoor CC, who racked up 289-1 from their 40 overs after being asked to bat.

The home side never looked like chasing down the big total and were bowled out for 100. Robert Howell top-scored with 23.

The Sunday third also suffered a loss, going down by 45 runs after being set 221 to win at Sale.

Joe Bolton hit three sixes and eight fours in a stylish 70 but it was to no avail as the Dabbers finished on 175-6 from their 40 overs.

This Saturday, the first eleven travel to high-flying Didsbury for a crucial Cheshire County Cricket League fixture while the seconds entertain Heaton Mersey CC at Whitehouse Lane.

The game starts at midday and all spectators are welcome.